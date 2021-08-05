 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $58,000

Build your own custom home with Prairie Homes Omaha.  Welcome to Spruce Abbey, the newest development in the Elkhorn school district.  The Prairie Homes Omaha Luxury Series features gorgeous, standard amenities with your personal customization's.  Standard features include Cambria quartz counter-tops and custom cabinets with dovetail and soft-close drawers in the kitchen.  The upgraded stainless-steel appliance package includes a wall oven and microwave, gas cook-top, dishwasher and a vent hood.  The master bathroom features an impressive tile shower with heavy glass door.  Build a stunning ranch home that’s energy-star certified with energy-saving Geothermal heating and air, Pella Proline windows, Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty and more.

