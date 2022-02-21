Shari Grimes, M: 402-659-6553, shari.grimes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending . On the market for backup offers only. Lovely ranch with updated kitchen and bath conveniently located. Large family room with fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, tons of natural light and newer carpeting. Kitchen with dinette area, hardwood flooring, newer laminate counters, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Main level bath has tile flooring and solid surface countertop. Lower level with spacious rec room with daylight windows, second bathroom in laundry area and access to 3rd garage space. Charming back patio is perfect space for your outdoor entertaining. AMA
1 Bedroom Home in Blair - $168,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 44-year-old Craig man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court after more than 20 explosives and firearms were found in his veh…
Married 58 years, Weezy Kasak told her husband, Bill, not to buy her a Valentine’s Day card.
As Lt. Ellis McClintick, 22, eyed the wall of flame blocking the only exit from his burning B-17, his odds of living another five minutes seemed low — much less making it to 100.
Fremont Police received a theft report at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 800 Block of North D Street.
Even with teaching at Metropolitan Community College and training others at Eagle Athletic Club in Arlington, Kelsea Wolfe wanted more.
MANLEY – A Weeping Water woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Manley on Tuesday.
After almost 50 years with Dodge County, Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty announced he will not run for reelection this year.
Nebraska third-year coach Will Bolt this season will try to push NU to its "next step" as a program — that is, playing host to a regional, and winning it.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
In 1980, Larry and Melinda Rasmussen got news no parent wants to hear.