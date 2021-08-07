 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $269,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $269,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $269,000

Jake Romero, M: 402-577-1028, jromero@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Why wait to build when this Villa is ready today! Home offers open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Primary bath features tile flooring & dual vanity. GE Appliances are all included. Lawn, snow and trash service are included in LOW monthly HOA fee. Schedule a showing today before this ones gone. All measurements approximate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News