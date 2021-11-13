2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $270,000

Ann Townsend, M: 402-706-3037, ann.townsend@bhhsamb.com, www.housesforsale.com/agent/AnnTownsend - Why wait to build new! This lightly lived in patio home is only 1 year young and ready for its new owners! In this home you will find an open floor plan with volume ceilings, designer light package, security system & more! The living room includes an electric linear corner fireplace and will be perfect for the upcoming colder weather! The kitchen features a walk in pantry, gas stove, vaulted ceiling, center island & a dining area with patio access. The primary suite includes a walk in closet & a 3/4 bath with double sinks and a deluxe shower. All appliances stay includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer. Taxes are not fully assessed. HOA dues include lawn care, snow removal & trash service.