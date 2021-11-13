 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $270,000

Ann Townsend, M: 402-706-3037, ann.townsend@bhhsamb.com, www.housesforsale.com/agent/AnnTownsend - Why wait to build new! This lightly lived in patio home is only 1 year young and ready for its new owners! In this home you will find an open floor plan with volume ceilings, designer light package, security system & more! The living room includes an electric linear corner fireplace and will be perfect for the upcoming colder weather! The kitchen features a walk in pantry, gas stove, vaulted ceiling, center island & a dining area with patio access. The primary suite includes a walk in closet & a 3/4 bath with double sinks and a deluxe shower. All appliances stay includes the refrigerator, washer & dryer. Taxes are not fully assessed. HOA dues include lawn care, snow removal & trash service.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after accident

Woman arrested after accident

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News