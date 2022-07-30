2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $300,000

Jamie Hunsberger, M: 573-424-2877, jamie.hunsberger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Why wait to build when you can move right into this nearly new maintenance free west facing villa! Once you step inside you'll be thrilled with the open concept, vaulted ceiling, and white kitchen. This home has been meticulously cared for and has the current look with tons of upgrades: carpet, pad, LVP, kitchen subway tile backsplash, insulated and painted garage, extra 10x10 concrete patio with pergola to enjoy coffee the evenings on your corner lot! Washer and Dryer stay, all TV's stay, and ring doorbell stays. All you need to do is move in and relax knowing the monthly TOA fee of $137/month covers all mowing, snow removal, and trash and your home being repainted every 5 years. Come check out this fabulous Villa in the Bennington School District today, it wont last long. AMA