 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $320,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $320,000

Jasmine Greenwaldt, M: 402-990-9316, jasmine@openadore.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - BETTER than NEW! This gorgeous Villa has all of the upgraded bells and whistles. This perfectly maintained home features engineered wood floors, custom quartz counters with a large eat-in kitchen island and dining space with deck access. Featuring a highly coveted split bedroom ranch layout with a large open floor plan and spacious rooms. Including the large primary suite and walk-in/ walk-through closet that carries into the laundry room. HUGE walk-out basement with lots of potential for finishes. Quality GE Appliances, including refrigerator, washer & dryer! Added Window Blinds , Designer Lighting and the best part, the HOA covers ALL of the lawn care!! This villa is a knockout!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News