Jasmine Greenwaldt, M: 402-990-9316, jasmine@openadore.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - BETTER than NEW! This gorgeous Villa has all of the upgraded bells and whistles. This perfectly maintained home features engineered wood floors, custom quartz counters with a large eat-in kitchen island and dining space with deck access. Featuring a highly coveted split bedroom ranch layout with a large open floor plan and spacious rooms. Including the large primary suite and walk-in/ walk-through closet that carries into the laundry room. HUGE walk-out basement with lots of potential for finishes. Quality GE Appliances, including refrigerator, washer & dryer! Added Window Blinds , Designer Lighting and the best part, the HOA covers ALL of the lawn care!! This villa is a knockout!
2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $320,000
An Omaha woman was sentenced after taking her daughter to get an abortion then bringing the child home to be raped by the same man for the next three years.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Child and Family Services (CFS), Economic Assistance (EA) will be issuing Summe…
A Fremont woman was cited after a vehicle accident.
Fremont Police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 4 to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for an impaired male.
Fremont Police officers responded at 11:47 p.m. Dec. 3 to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complain.
The Husker volleyball coach is disappointed that Nebraska will play early in the morning, saying it "makes it hard on our fans" to watch.
A Fremont High School graduate and native of the city is living out his dreams, currently leading his three-member “glam rock” band on an exte…
Legacy Post & Beam, a leading nationwide provider of post-and-beam kits, has announced plans to expand its Fremont facility.
PLATTSMOUTH – A new RV park will be created north of Plattsmouth.
Most of Bergan’s boys varsity team is getting on the job learning experience as the Knights return just one starter from last winter.