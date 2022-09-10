 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $345,000

Anne Greve, M: 402-320-2756, anne.greve@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Come see this Bennington beauty custom ranch that was built in 2019 with no backyard neighbors! This quiet neighborhood is family friendly and in walking distance to Heritage Elementary. You will be impressed as you walk in the door to a soaring high vaulted ceiling and an open layout, gorgeous granite counter tops, perfect for entertaining and a private backyard. The fully finished basement features a large rec room big enough to add another bedroom. This beauty won't last long, schedule your tour today! AMA.

