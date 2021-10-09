Deb & Mark Hopkins, M: 402-659-7200, DebHopkins@kw.com, https://debandmark.hopkinsmininohometeam.com - Brand new floor plan with all of the amenities you are looking for in a villa! Granite, stone, luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinets, tiled master shower, walk-in kitchen pantry, oversized baseboards and casements - all of the features you want when making a move towards ranch living! Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. The laundry room has access from the hall or the large primary bedroom closet. Step out from the dinette to a covered deck backing to trees. Completion December 2021 means you can still pick out your finishes!
2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $359,960
Related to this story
Most Popular
Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska Lottery.
A Fremont High School graduate is among eight finalists for homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., Oct. 1, Miguel Lucas-Montejo, 30, of Omaha was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants following a traffic st…
According to court documents, a board member of the nonprofit had contacted the Fremont Police Department in June after an audit showed that then-Treasurer Hollie J. Hittner had “embezzled over $47,000 over the last three years.”
A 37-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine and failing to appea…
Having spent nearly a century in downtown Fremont, Sampter’s will soon close its doors for the final time.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square in an idea Scott Frost had in the summer.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…
At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX …