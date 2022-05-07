2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $380,000

Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Open Sat & Sun 12 - 2!!! Gorgeous west facing ranch in Bennington's popular Heritage subdivision with three car garage. Light, bright and airy open concept with solid wood floors throughout all living and dining areas - no choppy flooring. Updated designer lighting throughout w 9 and 10 for ceilings. Chef's kitchen features classic white cabinetry, quartz, stainless steel appliances, pantry & large center island. Primary bedroom with private ensuite bath, dual sinks, large walk-in closet and loads of storage. Private deck is partially covered for shaded and sun filled enjoyment. Master w/double sinks, large walk-in closet & tons of storage! Additional features include drop zone, Recently updated over-sized laundry room w new black hexagon tile flooring, subway tile wall with wood shelving adjacent to an oversized drop zone. Lower level w 1500sf, rough-in for 3rd bath and egress window for an extra bedr