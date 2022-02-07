 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000

Welcome home to this pristine 2+2 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 stall heated garage ranch home located on a corner lot in Bennington, NE just minutes from North Omaha. This home has so much to offer, starting with new windows by Renewal by Anderson, 2 full laundry rooms, plenty of storage space, a master suite with bath and walk-in closet along with sliding glass doors out to the new deck shared with the living room and has been set up with a retractable awning. As you make your way to the finished basement you will find the 2 non conforming rooms, one has been set up as a 3rd bedroom and the other as a spacious office, the large 3/4 bathroom with a fully tiled walk-in shower and rain showerhead and a laundry room and a large storage/utility room. Outside you will notice the new deck with retractable awning and a new stamped concrete patio, a 10X10 Tuff shed, and underground sprinkler system! The 3 stall heated garage is has epoxy flooring and a soft water spigot for car washing!! Don't miss out.

