Welcome home to this pristine 2+2 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 stall heated garage ranch home located on a corner lot in Bennington, NE just minutes from North Omaha. This home has so much to offer, starting with new windows by Renewal by Anderson, 2 full laundry rooms, plenty of storage space, a master suite with bath and walk-in closet along with sliding glass doors out to the new deck shared with the living room and has been set up with a retractable awning. As you make your way to the finished basement you will find the 2 non conforming rooms, one has been set up as a 3rd bedroom and the other as a spacious office, the large 3/4 bathroom with a fully tiled walk-in shower and rain showerhead and a laundry room and a large storage/utility room. Outside you will notice the new deck with retractable awning and a new stamped concrete patio, a 10X10 Tuff shed, and underground sprinkler system! The 3 stall heated garage is has epoxy flooring and a soft water spigot for car washing!! Don't miss out.
2 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
The lion could be from the same litter as a young male found abandoned in the area last fall and sent to the Scottsbluff zoo.
Tate Harman was gaining new insight.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.