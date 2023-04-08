Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, https://www.omaharealestategroup.com - This one is a 10+ in so many ways. For starters, you can't beat this lot! Not a chance, not for this price or in most any price point. Backs to the walking path and Flanagan Lake with views for miles! Now let's move on to the house which is perfectly situated on this walkout lot. This plan is hands down one of the most perfectly designed layouts with the expansive great room and wall of windows overlooking the lake. The open concept gives you so many possibilities for an arrangement the will suite your lifestyle. The interior of the home features custom cabinets, granite or quartz counters, LVP floors, sloped great room ceiling, Allusion fireplace with stone to mantle, upgraded faucets and more. And on the exterior: Black exterior window frames, 9 ft garage doors, composite deck, upgraded front door and sprinkler system.