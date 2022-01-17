Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shelli.novotny@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Outstanding Ranch home now on market ,This home has been renovated with today's buyers being met with a new kitchen, 3 updated bathrooms, large master suite with large walk in closet, 3/4 bath, luxury vinyl tile and new carpet, fresh paint, new furnace, and over $7000 worth of new landscaping. There is a nice space for a camper with electrical outlet available, nice fenced back yard, vinyl siding, oversized one car garage, extra parking pad, and so much more. You will not be disappointed in the improvements. Be sure to check out the large sauna in the basement.
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $222,000
