Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shelli.novotny@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Outstanding Ranch home now on market and available for showings during the OPEN HOUSE Dec. 19th 3-5 PM and on. This home has been renovated with today's buyers being met with a new kitchen, 3 updated bathrooms, large master suite with large walk in closet, 3/4 bath, luxury vinyl tile and new carpet, fresh paint, new furnace, and over $7000 worth of new landscaping. There is a nice space for a camper with electrical outlet available, nice fenced back yard, vinyl siding, oversized one car garage, extra parking pad, and so much more. You will not be disappointed in the improvements. Be sure to check out the large sauna in the basement.
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
'We're busier now than we've ever been': Methodist Fremont Health stretched thin by COVID-19 patients
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is stretched thin.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
The day finally arrived for Bergan senior Koa McIntyre to make his commitment to Wyoming official.
WEEPING WATER – One of America’s top country western singers will headline the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska to be held at the Cass County…
Ever since she started working with grooming dogs, Jordyn Voecks said she has always taken her time.
We knit together the best video from Nebraska submitted by our readers to give you a new perspective of what the day was like across the state.