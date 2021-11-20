Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Brand new stunning ranch style townhome with stylish finishes throughout! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the main floor and a full unfinished basement with bathroom rough in and egress for bedroom. Main floor laundry, engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas, fireplace, solid surface counter tops. Large kitchen island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Double sinks and large walk in closet in primary bed/bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…
See which students were named to the honor roll at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School.