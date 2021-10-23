 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $265,000

Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Brand new stunning ranch style townhome with stylish finishes throughout! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the main floor and a full unfinished basement with bathroom rough in and egress for bedroom. Main floor laundry, engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas, fireplace, solid surface counter tops. Large kitchen island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Double sinks and large walk in closet in primary bed/bath.

