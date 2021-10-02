Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Contract Pending Contract pending. On the market for backup offers only. Brand new stunning ranch style townhome with stylish finishes throughout! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the main floor and a full unfinished basement with bathroom rough in and egress for bedroom. Main floor laundry, engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas, fireplace, solid surface counter tops. Large kitchen island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Double sinks and large walk in closet in primary bed/bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of child pornography Monday.
An indictment of the former Dodge County attorney raises questions about the behavior of some law enforcement officers in the Fremont area.
- Updated
At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…
- Updated
A Fremont man who was wanted after escaping from community custody by jumping over a fence was arrested Tuesday in Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 a.m., Sept. 26, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace after officers were dispatc…
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
- Updated
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has led to vandalism and thief at Fremont High School.
- Updated
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers respo…
- Updated
The Fremont City Council approved a change to the 2021 budget and denied a temporary liquor license for an Archbishop Bergan Catholic School f…