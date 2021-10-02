 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $270,000

Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Brand new stunning ranch style townhome with stylish finishes throughout! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the main floor and a full unfinished basement with bathroom rough in and egress for bedroom. Main floor laundry, engineered hardwood flooring in main living areas, fireplace, solid surface counter tops. Large kitchen island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Double sinks and large walk in closet in primary bed/bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces assault charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces assault charge

  • Updated

At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News