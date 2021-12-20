 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau

2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - BLAIR'S Newest Subdivision Transformation Hill - PRICES STARTING AT $285,000. Prices are subject to change because of lumber and supply increases during construction. We also have other lots in the Blair area to choose from COME PICK OUT YOUR LOT AND LET'S BUILD SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOGETHER!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces weapon charges

Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News