2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $310,000

Trish Thompson, M: 402-895-6606, trish.thompson@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Available to show 2-4-2022A Rare Ranch Villa in Elkhorn! This 2 bed/2bath/2car will give you 1830 Sqft on the main floor with 2 living areas, formal dining and a sunroom/office. Open kitchen features wood flooring and solid surface counters with a raised bar, expanded cabinet space and a built-in pantry. Primary bath has double vanity, soaking tub, shower and large walk-in closet. There is tons of storage in the unfinished basement and ready for the next owners to make it their own. You’ll love the many varieties of of plants and flowers carefully landscaped around the home. When relaxing in the backyard patio area, the power retractable awning lets you enjoy the outdoors with shade on those hot summer days. Fully fenced. Walking distance to a neighborhood park, wellness center, daycare, fitness center and nightlife hotspot. Golf course and grocery stores so very close! HOA covers lawn care, snow rem