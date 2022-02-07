Trish Thompson, M: 402-895-6606, trish.thompson@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Available to show 2-4-2022A Rare Ranch Villa in Elkhorn! This 2 bed/2bath/2car will give you 1830 Sqft on the main floor with 2 living areas, formal dining and a sunroom/office. Open kitchen features wood flooring and solid surface counters with a raised bar, expanded cabinet space and a built-in pantry. Primary bath has double vanity, soaking tub, shower and large walk-in closet. There is tons of storage in the unfinished basement and ready for the next owners to make it their own. You’ll love the many varieties of of plants and flowers carefully landscaped around the home. When relaxing in the backyard patio area, the power retractable awning lets you enjoy the outdoors with shade on those hot summer days. Fully fenced. Walking distance to a neighborhood park, wellness center, daycare, fitness center and nightlife hotspot. Golf course and grocery stores so very close! HOA covers lawn care, snow rem
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
The lion could be from the same litter as a young male found abandoned in the area last fall and sent to the Scottsbluff zoo.
Tate Harman was gaining new insight.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.