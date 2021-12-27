 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $109,900

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces burglary charge

Man faces burglary charge

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…

Store reports gasoline theft

Store reports gasoline theft

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Dec. 16, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News