2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $109,900

Early Saturday morning, Devon Baker was playing videos games when he noticed something strange.
A 51-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of a controlled substance Monday.
A 26-year-old Fremont man faces several charges after he fled from Fremont Police.
Imagine a Christmas Eve service by a campfire.
No one was injured in a house fire that broke out in an attic early Saturday morning in Fremont.
Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.
It’s driving around and looking at beautiful Christmas lights season.
As it celebrates the fifth anniversary of its Community Partnership Program, RTG Medical announced that it had raised more than $300,000 for t…
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Dec. 16, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace…
