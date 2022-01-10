2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $120,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - 3 bed, 3 bath very cute home on corner lot. Tons of charm and very usable space! Covered porch for entertaining. 1 car garage and a carport for your vehicles or extra storage. Fireplace in basement family room with door to outside. Exposed brick add to this homes character & charm. Reviewing offers 1/10/22.