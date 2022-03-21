2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $140,000

Excellent investment property or first time homeowner. Large fenced in yard with alley access to garage.
The Fremont Police Department is investigating a physical assault that took place at about 2:21 a.m. March 15 in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street.
JoEllen Schwanke was known for her strong-minded attitude.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.
Fremont Police had contact at about 7:44 a.m. March 15 with Brandi R. Andera, 41, of Fremont, who had an active warrant.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed subdivision for higher-end homes was brought forth to the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Lottie Mitchell is excited about new payment options the City of Fremont is offering its utility customers.
When Heath DeGroot tested positive for COVID in October 2020, his only significant complaint was the inability to taste and to smell.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Stephanie Baustian remembers when the neurologist cried.
