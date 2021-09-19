Sherryl Longacre, M: 402-719-4176, sherryl.longacre@remax.net, www.omahare.com - Home is for the heart of a gardener. Lots of love has been poured into this home. Newer windows throughout, newer carpet, the roof is about 3 years old and the HVSC system was new in 2015. Cozy sunroom at the back of the house provides an oasis to the yard. The huge oversized 2-car garage (28x28 sqft) has a covered overhang for more relaxation time and the 12x12 shed offers extra storage. The yard is completely enclosed with a vinyl privacy fence. Close to both grocery stores and Midland University. Schedule your tour today.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home in Fremont the day before sent…
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
Lake 20 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is scheduled to be chemically renovated Wednesday, Sept. 22, to remove the existing fish population.
- Updated
Voters have approved a $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
- Updated
Woman faces assault charge
- Updated
Three Rivers Public Health Department on Monday afternoon announced the first confirmed death of West Nile Virus (WNV) within the health district.
- Updated
Police arrest Iowa man
- Updated
At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 14, a theft was reported at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N Somers Ave., Fremont Police said.