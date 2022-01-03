Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Cute 2 bed, 2 bath home with fenced backyard. The covered deck off the primary bedroom is an outdoor oasis. The large 2 car garage has it's own gas furnace! Furnace has been serviced & is in great working condition. Perfect for woodworking, mechanic, or a large man cave! Newer furnace and A/C. Well maintained home in perfect location across from Grant grade school. Fenced backyard for pets or children with a well manicured lawn are just a few of this homes great features.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenage boy was injured in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 16th and Bell streets in Fremont.
A Fremont woman faces charges following a Dec. 24 traffic stop.
On Tuesday, the Fremont City Council confirmed two lieutenants to the rank of captains.
Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Bergan’s Koa McIntyre is this year’s All-Area Football Player of the Year. This is the second-straight year McIntyre has taken home the honor.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he was found at a residen…
At approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 24, Rodolfo I Ortiz Ramos, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a…
The Dodge County Board of Corrections was informed Wednesday during a public meeting that the Dodge County Jail was found to not be in complia…
At approximately 12:15 a.m., Dec. 29, Rafael Partida, 43, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a t…