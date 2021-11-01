 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $176,900

Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All newer appliances, main floor laundry, new windows, oak wood floors. Close to Elementary school.

