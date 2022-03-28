Where to begin! From top to bottom, inside and out, little to nothing has been left untouched in this ranch home. The fresh paint, modern fixtures, newly installed luxury vinly flooring, and open floor plan will have you feeling right at home. Fully remodeled kitchen dazzles with everything new including countertops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances, and white cabinetry with chic bronze handles. Two roomy bedrooms with main floor full bath also fully redone featuring new vanity and marble tiled shower. Spacious lower level has plush new carpet with room for living area, bonus room, and non-conforming bedroom! Not to mention brand new furnace! Just the right amount of space to run and play in the fully fenced backyard along with patio and quick steps to the detached garage. Completely updated curb appeal with fresh exterior paint and all new windows throughout. Location features corner lot, directly across the street from city park, splash pad and walking distance to Bakers Supermarket!
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $190,000
