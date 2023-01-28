Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic new ranch duplex townhome in Gallery 23, Fremont. The new Bradford floorplan built by The Home Company includes 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 car with 1211 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and pantry. Spacious primary suite with tray box ceiling and fan. Primary suite complete w/double sinks, quartz countertops, and walk in closet. No flood insurance required. Model home open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3pm (2264 Aaron Way).
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: 6:17 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont Police officers responded at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 20 to a business in the 1800 block of East Military Avenue for a theft of scratch tickets.
Fremont police were called to Milliken Park Elementary School Thursday morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.
The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and her husband, who was seriously injured, were both identified by …
Officials from the Fremont Fire Department verified at 9:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, that an industrial fire inside the ADM grain facility in dow…
Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Don and Dinah Tenhagen were watching television in their recreational vehicle when the power suddenly went out.