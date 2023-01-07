 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $259,000

Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic new ranch townhomes built by the Home Company in Gallery 23 east in Fremont, NE. The Charleston floor plan includes 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 car w/ 1342 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, & pantry. Spacious owners suite w/ tray box ceiling, and fan. Owners bath complete w/ double sinks, quartz countertops and walk in closet. No flood insurance required. Model home located at 2264 Aaron Way open Saturdays and Sundays 1:00-3:00 PM.

