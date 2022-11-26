Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic new ranch duplex townhome in Gallery 23, Fremont. The new Bradford floorplan built by The Home Company includes 2 beds, 2 bath, 2 car with 1211 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and pantry. Spacious owners suite with tray box ceiling and fan. Owners bath complete with double sinks, quartz counter tops and walk in closet. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. (2264 N Aaron Way)
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $264,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist. And Nebraska had no immediate plans to make an announcement Tuesday.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Department o…
There's plenty on deck this upcoming week for Nebraska Athletics. Here's Amie Just's takeaways leading into it.
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
The Omaha Westside kicker said Nebraska's Mickey Joseph didn't want him to leave the stadium without a Husker offer.
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
The Huskers’ loss to the weakest Wisconsin team in decades had a familiar script. NU played close, lost late and, when looking for a culprit, could point back to the line of scrimmage.
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
For 30 years, George Darlington shepherded Nebraska defenders through college football's most dominant program. Now, at 83, he received his Blackshirt.