Blair Horner, M: 402-936-6140, blair@donpeterson.com, - 5+ acres with Modular Home attached to full concrete basement. 2 bedrooms up with 2 non-conforming rooms in basement. 30 x 30 Cleary insulated Cleary Building serves as detached garage. 11 x 40 storage shed with an open livestock stall. Excellent location between Fremont and Arlington. Easy access to Omaha. Enjoy country living but still have an easy commute to work, entertainment, and services. All measurements are approximate. Property is in flood area and is being sold “as is where is.”
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $295,000
