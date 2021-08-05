 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $59,900

Todd Walkenhorst, M: 402-690-7523, todd@HorstPowerRealtyGroup.com, www.kw.com - Opportunity awaits in Fremont! Make this 1.5 story house your next project. Great investor opportunity, signficant work needed. Finished attic with additional space. Bring this one back to life, possibilities are endless. Property to be sold as-is, where is with no repairs to be made by the seller. Cash only. AMA

