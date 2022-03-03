Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Investment property. This house is priced to sell! No flood insurance required. Main floor laundry and mud room space are a bonus to this 2 bed, 1 bath home. Large kitchen, dining & living room ready for your updates. Property being sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $60,000
