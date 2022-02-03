2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $92,900

Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Cute Bungalow with fresh paint & new flooring situated on a large corner lot. This charming 2 bed, 1 bath home is the perfect starter home or great if your looking to downsize. Nice curb appeal with freshly painted porch, storage shed & plenty of room to build a large garage or outbuilding. This one won't last long so call today!