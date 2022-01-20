2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $99,900

Be the first to know
A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
First National Bank of Omaha announced this week that it would relocate its operations from 152 E. Sixth St. to its buildings across Main Stre…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
Fremont Police investigated an accident that resulted in damage to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd street.
After almost 70 years of operation in the Fremont community, OfficeNet announced in late December that it had been acquired by Eakes Office So…
Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.
Even after fire destroyed their home, Vicki Miller, Dale Schlink and John Ostrand are grateful people.
Fremont Public Schools announced that its buildings would have a mandatory mask requirement starting Tuesday.
See which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont Middle School.
