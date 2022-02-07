 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $135,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $135,000

Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shelli.novotny@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This adorable home sits on a corner lot. Features include newer vinyl windows and siding, newer carpet in living room, fresh paint in the kitchen, and lower level. You will love the deep lot and the attached garage is a plus! If small town living is what you are looking for, put this one on the list! Be sure to ask about about 100% financing options on this property. Home will be open on Feb. 6th 1-3 PM. de habla hispana

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News