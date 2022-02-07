Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shelli.novotny@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This adorable home sits on a corner lot. Features include newer vinyl windows and siding, newer carpet in living room, fresh paint in the kitchen, and lower level. You will love the deep lot and the attached garage is a plus! If small town living is what you are looking for, put this one on the list! Be sure to ask about about 100% financing options on this property. Home will be open on Feb. 6th 1-3 PM. de habla hispana
2 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $135,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
The lion could be from the same litter as a young male found abandoned in the area last fall and sent to the Scottsbluff zoo.
Tate Harman was gaining new insight.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.