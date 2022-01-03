2 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $145,000

Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shelli.novotny@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Showings to begin 12/23/2021This adorable home sits on a corner lot. Features include newer vinyl windows and siding, newer carpet in living room, fresh paint in the kitchen, and lower level. You will love the deep lot and the attached garage is a plus! If small town living is what you are looking for, put this one on the list!