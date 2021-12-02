Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shellinovotnysellsrealestate@hotmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This adorable turn of the century home sits in the heart of small town USA. Walking distance to local parks and community swimming pool and golf course this home has 888 sq feet with 2 bedrooms. The seller has recently painted the exterior of home, replaced roof, and added a huge carport in the back of the home. Be sure to put this on your list of homes to tour. HOME will be open for showings Dec. 5th 11-12 PM.
2 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $75,000
