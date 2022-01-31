2 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $300,000

Brodie Wakefield, M: 402-278-1009, brodie.wakefield@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Small town living, close to the city with this recently updated home. Feel at home the second you walk through your front door into your spacious, wide open living and dining rooms with a cathedral ceiling connected to the kitchen. Looking beyond is your large, gorgeous covered deck with views that you won't want to walk away from. A completely refinished basement with two flex/nonconforming rooms to house your entire family! Come take a peek at this country-filled paradise. Agent is related to the seller.