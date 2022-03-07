Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - OPEN HOUSE Sunday 12:30-2PM-Adorable ranch completely updated top to bottom! This home sits on a quiet street in Mead 15 minutes from West Omaha on a flat lot. Original hardwood floors freshly refinished greet you as you walk in. Huge picture window lets in tons of natural light in the living room! New paint inside and out! 2 large bedrooms on the main floor with ample closet storage in each. Remodeled bathroom with fresh modern flooring, paint and tiled shower/tub. Formal dining room leads into the kitchen with new SS appliances. Main floor laundry and mud room with built-in cabinets for extra storage. Fully finished basement with newly remodeled bathroom. Great rec room space and built in desk perfect for working from home! Detached garage with new garage door. Short walk to the schools, park and small town businesses. Don’t miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Jim Kjeldgaard slept on the couch overnight at Fremont Municipal Airport to make sure pilots got much-needed fuel to rescue people during the …
Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel.
PLATTSMOUTH – Another political leader has come forward to endorse Robert Sorenson as the next sheriff for Cass County.
Daniel B. Rasmussen
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.