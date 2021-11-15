 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $222,500

Peggy Miller, M: 402-480-0289, peggy@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Bright and airy ranch style home with fully finished basement and beautifully landscaped yard. You will enjoy spending time in the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathroom plus two bedrooms on main level. Kitchen boasts large informal dining area and walk-in pantry. Additional bathroom and three non-conforming rooms in basement for possible office, family room or bedrooms. Mudroom with pet door leads to a fully fenced back yard with no neighbors behind. Attached garage includes space for woodworking or other hobbies. Small town close to the city with great school system, public library, grocery store and cafes. Larger shed in back yard stays, as does the pergola. Roof being replaced in Nov. 2021.

