Peggy Miller, M: 402-480-0289, peggy@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Bright and airy ranch style home with fully finished basement and beautifully landscaped yard. You will enjoy spending time in the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathroom plus two bedrooms on main level. Kitchen boasts large informal dining area and walk-in pantry. Additional bathroom and three non-conforming rooms in basement for possible office, family room or bedrooms. Mudroom with pet door leads to a fully fenced back yard with no neighbors behind. Attached garage includes space for woodworking or other hobbies. Small town close to the city with great school system, public library, grocery store and cafes. Larger shed in back yard stays, as does the pergola. Roof being replaced in Nov. 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $222,500
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…
A Fremont Public Schools student was cited for making a terroristic threat overnight, according to an FPS press release.
Macy Bryant, Taylor McCabe, Sarah Shepard and Bella Keaton trace their basketball roots together back to middle school.
Wednesday, all four signed to play at the college level.
“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz
Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord.
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.