2 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $148,000

Kasey Gaughen, CELL: 402-802-0549, kasey@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Experience the tranquility at Leisure Lakes. Two secluded lots await its next owner to make it their own. The mobile home is ready for that special buyer to breathe new life into it. Mature trees surround the home and provide ample shade for those hot summer days at the lake. Listing agent has researched and has not found any covenants for Leisure Lakes. Property being sold as is.