2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,525

Cara Woosley, M: 402-301-2042, cwoosley@pjmorgan.com, www.pjmorgan.com - Come check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Stone Creek Village! The home features an open floor plan with kitchen island and updated appliances. The two car attached garage, large primary bedroom with a walk in closet, and included washer and dryer are a few of the many perks of this home! Snow removal and lawn care are also included. Within walking distance to Lake Flannigan and the park. Available for an early June move in, sorry no pets please.Property Manager: Beth Krolikowski