2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

Brandon Benson, M: 402-699-2561, brandonsellshomes@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Pride of ownership in this like -new ranch townhome in popular Elkhorn. This wonderful home features: plush carpet, soaring ceilings, spacious eat-in Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, convenient laundry area, and OPEN living room. The roomy primary bedroom boasts: large walk-in closet, spacious bath w/ dual sinks, and exclusive access to semi-private backyard patio which enjoys views of the large common area green space. Major updates includes: energy efficient mechanicals and newer architectural style shingles. Monthly fee includes: lawn care, snow removal, water sprinkler system maintenance, club house and pool usage, and common area upkeep. Close and easy access to schools and shopping areas. AMA