2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $279,900

Yelena Ginzburg, M: 402-517-0918, yelena@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY OCTOBER 17th from 12-2pm! Great ranch townhome in Stone Creek on a unique lot with mature trees and a spacious three car garage. Beautiful living room with an open floor plan and gas fireplace. Main bedroom suite offers dual closets, whirlpool, separate shower and dual sinks. Spacious basement that’s roughed in and dry walled with potential for creating your own additional living space. HVAC in excellent condition. House comes with a 3 month Service One plan. Multiple Ring security system included. Conveniently located near Flanagan Lake, Stone Creek Golf Course and all West Omaha amenities. Low HOA fee that includes lawn care, snow removal, and exterior painting. Bennington Schools! Schedule your appointment today!

