2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $280,000

Katie Keith, M: 402-957-6052, katie.keith@betteromaha.com, https://www,betteromaha.com - Impeccably maintained Ranch in Elkhorn Schools! This adorable home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, just over 2100 finished square foot and an oversized 2 car garage on a flat lot. Main Floor Laundry. Finished basement has 2 flex rooms, a 3/4 bath and a huge rec room! Large backyard with a deck and patio!. All appliances included! New Interior paint, updated light fixtures, new carpet in basement. Just down the street from Dairy Chef! Close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Look no further, this one is it! AMA

