2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $289,900

Megan Owens, M: 402-689-4984, meganowensre@gmail.com, https://www.owensregroup.com - Low maintenance, completely move-in ready & absolutely darling too! This ranch villa will far exceed your expectations from the moment you see it! The meticulously maintained interior offers an abundance of upgrades; 9ft ceilings; quartz counters & neutral paint palette throughout! Spend the mornings sipping coffee on the cozy front porch & the evenings grilling w/ friends on the backyard patio. You'll love hosting parties in the squeaky clean, expansive kitchen w/ loads of cabinets/counters & big pantry plus it's open to the spacious great room w/ oodles of natural sunshine beaming inside. The primary suite offers a 3/4 bath & huge walk-in closet plus the secondary bedroom is nice sized w/ it's own walk-in closet! Prime location w/ easy access to the Dodge Expressway, close proximity to amenities galore plus walking distance to Flanagan Lake where you can spend the day admiring nature too! The oversiz