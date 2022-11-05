 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $290,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $290,000

Matt Beers, M: 402-681-5420, beers.team@bhhsamb.com, https://www.beersteam.com - Welcome to maintenance free livin! But this townhome isn't boring at all. All the best colors and finishes make this beauty a must have! Think about it... no mowing or shoveling. Huge, open living space for entertaining with a massive vaulted ceiling. Primary suite is like a retreat... double sinks, huge walk-in closet, laundry room is right there, so convenient! Quartz on every countertop. Extended back patio for enjoying any time of day. Why anytime of day??? Well, the luxury retractable awning will keep the sun and the rain out of your eyes because it covers the entire extended patio with just one click of a button! all appliances are included. OMG... and you have a FENCE! Bring all your pets... but do it now! We won't wait for you forever.

