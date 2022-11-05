Matt Beers, M: 402-681-5420, beers.team@bhhsamb.com, https://www.beersteam.com - Welcome to maintenance free livin! But this townhome isn't boring at all. All the best colors and finishes make this beauty a must have! Think about it... no mowing or shoveling. Huge, open living space for entertaining with a massive vaulted ceiling. Primary suite is like a retreat... double sinks, huge walk-in closet, laundry room is right there, so convenient! Quartz on every countertop. Extended back patio for enjoying any time of day. Why anytime of day??? Well, the luxury retractable awning will keep the sun and the rain out of your eyes because it covers the entire extended patio with just one click of a button! all appliances are included. OMG... and you have a FENCE! Bring all your pets... but do it now! We won't wait for you forever.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $290,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mark Whipple said that he never wants to see his starter hurt, but the Illinois game was a particularly bad time. Backup quarterback Chubba Purdy had missed two days of practice with an injury.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of North Broad Street.
Nebraska's declining run game points to a macro malaise bigger than execution, writes Sam McKewon, with a rough last month to go
Fremont Police officers were attempting to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run property damage accident at about 2:28 a.m. Oct.…
Two bidders drove the final $10,400 in the online auction: Charles Herbster and a pair of farmer-brothers.
Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how she was injured in the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court this week.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.
Why couldn't Nebraska move the ball without Casey Thompson? Luke Mullin on what stood out after re-watching the game.