2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $299,000

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - If you've been looking for a Villa in the Elkhorn area this is the one! Come see this fabulous 2BR/2BA villa/patio home. Built in 2018, this home has been meticulously maintained showing pride of ownership and quality construction. This cute Ranch style home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. All of the stainless kitchen appliances stay with the home! Hard surface countertops and tile backsplash in the kitchen. The primary bedroom has 3/4 bathroom with dual sinks and a walk in closet. The guest bedroom could be used as an office or den. The main bathroom has hard surface countertops along with a tub/shower combo. Super cozy front porch and no backyard neighbors. The 2-car garage has tons of space. Enjoy Villa living at its finest with the HOA maintaining the yard and snow removal along with trash service. (110.00 per month) Elkhorn middle school and high school are both a couple blocks away. These Vi