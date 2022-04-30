 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This beautiful home has everything you need! Meticulously maintained and built in 2018 this home is like new. Spacious 2 bed/2 bath/2 car garage located on a patio lot in popular Sagewood neighborhood. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and living area with gas fireplace, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances! Large primary bedroom with tray ceiling, double sink vanity and walk-in closet. There is no extra work as lawn care and snow removal are included in the monthly HOA! Ideal location with close access to shopping, restaurants, Elkhorn Schools, recreational space and more!

