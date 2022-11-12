2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $325,000

Gary Gernhart, M: 402-880-6056, gary.gernhart@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/gary.gernhart - Brand new, never occupied zero entry villa in Villas of Piney Creek! Why build when you can immediately own a brand new villa without the wait. This south facing, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage has an upgraded paint package and luxury vinyl plank flooring and convenient laundry on main floor. The covered back patio is perfect for entertaining! The lower level just needs your finishing touches--includes some partial framing, egress window, roughed in bathroom, and radon mitigation. HOA covers lawn care and snow removal. Sod to be installed in August. Agent has equity.